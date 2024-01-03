DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department has released the name of a Baldwin County woman struck and killed in a Tuesday morning crash.

Elizabeth Ann Atkinson, 47, walked onto Alabama Highway 181, near Rigsby Road, to grab luggage that spilled from her vehicle, according to Daphne police.

A vehicle was traveling north on Highway 181 when it struck her, according to police.

The DPD said it received the report around 6:18 a.m. Tuesday about a woman walking on State Highway 181. Seven minutes later, police received a call about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the same area.

Now, police share new information about the tragic incident.

“Traffic Homicide Investigators have examined the Event Data Recorder from the vehicle that struck Mrs. Atkinson and confirmed it was traveling at or near the posted speed limit at the time of the crash,” a DPD news release stated.

INCIDENT LOCATION: