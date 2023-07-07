DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you went to Sam’s Club Friday afternoon, you may have noticed Daphne Police Department officers walking around shaking buckets with spare change and dollar bills. They were out for a good reason: to help raise donations for the USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital.

This event is called “Help a Hero,” and Sam’s Club in Daphne came up with the name to honor patients at the hospital, each of them a hero. For more than a decade, when Daphne Sam’s Club has asked Daphne Police, officers have answered the call for help.

Families with small children, shopping at Sam’s Club, were given kids’ Police hats and badges to thank them for their donations.

Sgt. Tobias Pearce, the community resource unit officer at Daphne Police Department, said this is an event he and his co-workers look forward to each year. Pearce also said the Daphne Police Department is devoted to lending a hand.

“All the money goes to the miracle network… that’s medical care for the children’s part of the hospital,” Pearce said.

On Friday, Daphne Police Department helped raise $1,900 in just four hours of being at Sam’s Club. That money will go directly to the hospital to help save lives.

There’s still time to pitch in. Daphne Fire Department and Police Department will take turns at Sam’s Club, from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day until July 14th.