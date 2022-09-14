Daphne Police Chief David Carpenter II is retiring this December, Cpl. Jason Vannoy with the Daphne Police Department confirmed to WKRG Wednesday.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police Chief David Carpenter II is retiring this December, Cpl. Jason Vannoy with the Daphne Police Department confirmed to WKRG Wednesday.

Carpenter, who has been in the role of police chief since 2003, began his career in law enforcement as a patrolman for this department in 1989.

Carpenter was promoted to corporal in 1993, sergeant in 1996, lieutenant in 1999 and was named captain in January 2003.

According to the Daphne PD website, Carpenter is a 1978 Fairhope High School graduate and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama in 1983.