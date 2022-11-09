DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG)– Officials with the Daphne Police Department said they have arrested three people who are allegedly involved in a car burglary in the area.

A woman said she was getting into her vehicle and getting ready to leave Trione Park when she noticed her wallet was gone. She went straight to Daphne Police Department to report it. Her phone alerted her that her credit cards were being used.

Daphne Police Department’s Captain Brian Gulsby said the victim came to report the crime at the right time.

“They charged recent charges at Dicks Sporting Goods popped up, and just so happened to be two officers there nearby and they encounter these three individuals back behind the building carrying bags from Dicks Sporting Goods,” Gulsby said.

Police captured three suspects: Diego Roman Cortez Rojas, 37, Luis Eduardo Chavarria Montoya, 33 and Mauricio Alfredo Gonzalez Reyes, 31, all from south Florida. Police said the trio rented a white Mercedes and stuffed it full of merchandise.

The vehicle was found with over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Dicks Sporting Goods, Bass Pro Shop and Game Stop, but also a stolen wallet that will be returned with the victim. That, however, is not all that Daphne police found.

“We did recover some burglary tools, window punch and a crowbar, which would certainly lead us to believe they are involved in the vehicle B&E business but whether they did the ones in Daphne over the weekend or not, we don’t know yet,” Gulsby said.

The three suspects will be transferred to the Baldwin County Jail Thursday morning and their charges will be determined. This is still an ongoing investigation