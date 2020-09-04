Daphne Police arrest woman caught on camera poking dead woman’s body

UPDATE (10:50 a.m) — The Baldwin County DA’s office says Ashley Williams made bond and has been released from jail.
Williams was booked into the Baldwin County jail Friday morning at 8:52 a.m. and was released at 10:27 a.m. Her bond was set to $5,000.
The Daphne Police Department released the following statement on William’s arrest.
“We consulted with the DA’s office and determined there was probable cause for the charge. A warrant was issued and the defendant was contacted and turned herself in to the Daphne police.” -Sgt. Jason Vannoy Daphne PD.
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police have arrested a woman who was caught on camera poking a dead woman’s body at an assisted living facility.
Ashley Mishay Williams turned herself in last night and is being charged with Abuse of a Corpse, a class C felony. Daphne Police say this arrest follows the investigation into a video recorded while she was employed at The Brennity.
