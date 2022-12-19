DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police in Daphne say they have made two arrests in a July murder and are looking for a third suspect.

Cortez Gonzales, 23, from Spanish Fort, and David Sampey, 43, of Daphne are in custody and charged with murder in what police called a “targeted attack”.

It was July 27 when Saiwada Arnold returned home for a visit. He had just pulled up into the driveway of a relative’s home when three men approached his Dodge Challenger and the shooting began.

Saiwada Arnold, 34, was killed on July 27, 2022.

The arrests come after a Baldwin County Grand Jury reviewed the case.

Investigators say robbery was the motive in the killing.