BCSO: Man shot by Daphne PD near I-10 Highway 98 overpass

UPDATE(6:05 PM 6/7/21) — Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit (BCMCU) was requested by Daphne PD to conduct an officer-involved shooting investigation.

Around 3 PM Monday officers were dispatched to investigate a report of an armed person on the boardwalk near Alligator Alley.

After arriving on scene, the officers made contact with the person of interest and during the encounter the person was shot and taken to the hospital.

BCMCU is in the early stages of investigating this incident and continuing an independent inquiry and asks everyone to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

UPDATE(4:41 PM 6/7/21) — Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person was shot by Daphne officers and taken to the hospital. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit has been activated to investigate an officer involved shooting near Alligator Alley and US 98 in Daphne. One subject was shot by Daphne officers and has been taken to the hospital. No officers were injured. — BC Sheriff's Office (@1BC_SO) June 7, 2021

UPDATE(4:07 PM 6/7/21) — Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office states that a man has been shot by Daphne PD near the I-10 Highway 98 overpass.

ORIGINAL STORY

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police Department has traffic blocked on the overpass of I-10 on Highway 98 in Daphne due to a shooting near the overpass.

Daphne Police Department is in charge of this incident and will inform us as soon as more information is allowed to be released.