DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Mobile man who is wanted for indecent exposure, according to a release.

Devin Demone Hill, 43, allegedly exposed himself to a female employee at the Bounds YMCA in Daphne Friday morning and made “sexually suggestive comments” to another woman at the YMCA.

Hill is wanted for indecent exposure.

If anyone has any information on Hill’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the DPD at 251-520-0911.