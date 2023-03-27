DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department announced the “Citizen’s Connect Platform” for daily police activity, road closure updates and more through either text or email alerts.

You sign up for just text alerts or email alerts. You can also sign up for both.

You can opt-in or opt out of the following reports:

Arson

Assault

Breaking and Entering

Bribery

Death

Drug/Alcohol Violations

Fraud

Gambling

Human Trafficking

Larceny

Motor Vehicle Theft

Robbery

Stalking

Trespassing

Vandalism

Violent (other)

Weapons Violations

Missing Person Notifications

You can also set a distance in miles for reports. The default is five miles.