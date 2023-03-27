DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department announced the “Citizen’s Connect Platform” for daily police activity, road closure updates and more through either text or email alerts.
You sign up for just text alerts or email alerts. You can also sign up for both.
You can opt-in or opt out of the following reports:
- Arson
- Assault
- Breaking and Entering
- Bribery
- Death
- Drug/Alcohol Violations
- Fraud
- Gambling
- Human Trafficking
- Larceny
- Motor Vehicle Theft
- Robbery
- Stalking
- Trespassing
- Vandalism
- Violent (other)
- Weapons Violations
- Missing Person Notifications
You can also set a distance in miles for reports. The default is five miles.