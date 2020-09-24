Daphne PD needs help in finding two missing juveniles

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are in search of two missing girls and need the public’s help in locating them.
Police say fifteen-year-old Rebekah Bundrum and thirteen-year-old Riley Nolen might have left their Lake Forest home around 2:00 am on Thursday.
Rebekah is described as having red hair with black tips and Riley as having purple and black hair.
If you have information regarding their whereabouts please call 261-620-0911 or contact Daphne PD through Facebook Messenger.
