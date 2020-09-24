Daphne PD needs help in finding two missing juveniles

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are in search of two missing girls and need the public’s help in locating them.

Police say fifteen-year-old Rebekah Bundrum and thirteen-year-old Riley Nolen might have left their Lake Forest home around 2:00 am on Thursday.

Rebekah is described as having red hair with black tips and Riley as having purple and black hair.

Rebekah Bundrum, 15

Riley Nolen, 13

If you have information regarding their whereabouts please call 261-620-0911 or contact Daphne PD through Facebook Messenger.

