Daphne PD: Man stabbed and slashed with machete, held against will by mother and son duo

Baldwin County

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police say they are searching for Tamekia Williams, 36, and her son, Jaylin Williams, 22, for assault and unlawful imprisonment charges.

According to police, a male victim was held against his will at the Williams’ home in Daphne. The victim says he tried to escape multiple times but was stabbed by Jaylin and slashed with a machete by Tamekia.

Police say the man was able to escape on foot after several hours and ran to a nearby restaurant for help. The victim was life-flighted to a nearby hospital and is expected to be ok.

Daphne Police say if you have any information about where Jaylin and Tamekia might be, the Detective unit at (251) 620-0150.

