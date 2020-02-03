Daphne PD looking for missing 12-year-old

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old. The following is a post from the Daphne Police Department
Twelve-year-old Skylar Yeend was last seen in the area of Whispering Pines Rd and Caroline Ave on 02/03/2020 around 12:30 pm. She was wearing black pants and a gray
sweat shirtand was carrying a black backpack. If you have seen Skylar or have information about Skylar’s whereabouts, please call Daphne Police at 251-620-0150.
MISSING Juvenile: 12 y/o Skylar Yeend.— Daphne Police Dept (@DaphnePolice) February 3, 2020
Last seen in the area of Whispering Pines Rd/Caroline Ave on 02/03/2020 around 12:30 pm. She was wearing black pants, a gray sweat shirt and was was carrying a black backpack. If you have any info, please call Daphne Police at 251-620-0150. pic.twitter.com/pB7DsAOqXi
