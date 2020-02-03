Daphne PD looking for missing 12-year-old

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old. The following is a post from the Daphne Police Department Facebook Page.

Twelve-year-old Skylar Yeend was last seen in the area of Whispering Pines Rd and Caroline Ave on 02/03/2020 around 12:30 pm. She was wearing black pants and a gray sweat shirt and was carrying a black backpack. If you have seen Skylar or have information about Skylar’s whereabouts, please call Daphne Police at 251-620-0150.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories