Daphne PD identify suspect accused of entering unlocked cars

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Daphne Police Department believe Terron Moton, 18, of Daphne, is the one seen on camera going into unlocked cars in the Stratford Glen, Dauphine Acres and Winged Foot neighborhoods on Sunday, June 20.

Moton is wanted on five felony charges of Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle and one misdemeanor charge of Theft of Property. More charges are expected, according to a Facebook post by the department.

“Because he was able to steal firearms from unlocked vehicles, Moton… should be considered armed,” the post goes on to say.

Police describe Moton as being 6’01 and 145 pounds. Anyone with information should call the Detective Unit at (251) 620-0150, or reach out to the department on Facebook.