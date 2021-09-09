Daphne PD has new social media initiative to connect with, educate community

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — When Capt. Brian Gulsby joined the Daphne Police Department 24 years ago, he had no idea social media would be part of his job description.

“When I first started, social media didn’t exist,” he said.

After a Facebook post asking a question about a patrol vehicle got a lot of traction, Gulsby got an idea. He’s now the author behind a series of Facebook posts outlining the duties of each division at the department.

“Citizens certainly have the right to know what we’re doing, how we’re investing their time, how we’re investing their tax dollars,” he said.

The most recent post is below.

“I’ll continue to do one a week until I cover all of the inner workings of the police department,” said Gulsby.