DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new incinerator is now in place at the Daphne Police Department to help dispose of prescription drugs properly.

The $15,000 incinerator was awarded to Daphne Police, but most law enforcement agencies in Baldwin County will also use the incinerator for their prescription drugs, too.

Anyone looking to dispose of their pills should still use the drop boxes available inside their local police station.