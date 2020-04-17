DAPHNE PD: Arrest made after man breaks into gas station, stealing synthetic drug

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Police say a man has been arrested after breaking into a gas station earlier this week.

Police say on Saturday morning around 4 am. James Malcolm Taylor broke into the Veterans Point Chevron by forcing entry through a door.

“He stole numerous bottles of a substance that mimics the effect of opiates called “Za Za” and fled the area on foot. Daphne detectives uncovered evidence linking him to the crime and he’s being charged with Burglary 3rd degree and violating the stay at home order. Detectives are currently serving a search warrant on Dauphine Circle related to the crime,” Sgt. Jason Vannoy confirms to News 5.

