Caught on camera: Lake Forest teen accused of breaking into several cars

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police say they arrested a teenager from Lake Forest for multiple counts of breaking and entering to a motor vehicle, as well one count of burglary.

Patrol officers say they encountered the suspect around 4:00 am on 08/18/2020. He later confessed to detectives, admitting he entered at least 10 unlocked cars and an unlocked garage, stealing cash and alcoholic beverages.

Daphne PD wants to remind the public to secure your valuables and lock your doors.

