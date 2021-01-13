Daphne PD: Armed men arrested for crime spree

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police say two men were armed when they went on a crime spree in the city. Police arrested 21-year-old Riley Knowles and 23-year-old Drue Bender, both of Daphne. Police say both were armed with guns they stole from unlocked vehicles. Police say the weekend crime spree included several residential burglaries as well as the car break-ins.

The charges against Knowles are two counts of burglary and two counts of receiving stolen property. Bender is charged with one count of receiving stolen property.

Riley Knowles



Drue Bender



