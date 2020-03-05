Daphne pavilion torn down, plans for waterfront future fire up

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bayfront Park, just a jaunt of Highway 98, is one of Daphne’s waterfront gems.

If you head there now, you’ll notice something missing: The pavilion. The city tore it down this week, saying FEMA restrictions prohibit them from being able to make any improvements.

But plans for a new facility are already underway — as is a plan for Daphne’s waterfront as a whole.

Mayor Dane Haygood says the city has preliminary plans to bring in an amphitheater, restaurants and music venues.

“See that becoming a great destination for sort of what we’ll call a very loose net entertainment district,” he said. “Hopefully, that will then be a catalyst so you can dine, walk down to the bay, have a more rich experience.”

Mayor Haygood says the improvements will be funded by budgeted local money. He says officials are looking into grants and private funding as well.

Improvements should begin before the end of the year.

