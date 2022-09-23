BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A federal jury convicted a Daphne pain specialist on all counts of fraud, which were committed while he was on house arrest for a slew of crimes stemming from 2017.

Rassan M. Tarabein, 63, was convicted on charges including bank fraud and making false statements to agents. Tarabein committed these crimes while serving a sentence for running a pill mill back in 2017.

Tarabein is now required to serve a mandatory sentence of two years in prison for aggravated identity theft and faces up to 30 years in prison for bank fraud, according to the release.

2018: Tarabein tries to pay himself $100,000 in fraudulent checks

While waiting for sentencing in his federal case in 2018, Tarabein paid over $100,000 to himself in the form of cashier’s checks. Tarabein lied to his probation officer that the money was used to pay his bills. A judge sentenced him to five years for that crime.

2020: Tarabein reissues fraudulent checks under house arrest

Tarabein was placed on house arrest during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Justice says Tarabein reissued the 2018 fraudulent checks worth $100,000.

2021: Money was taken from undisclosed account

Tarabein took large amounts of money from an account he had in 2021. While he was supposed to forfeit the account, he never did, according to the release.

2022: Tarabein tries to flee country with counterfeit check

Tarabein lied to his probation officer again about his accounts while trying to “conceal assets,” according to the release. Tarabein was later arrested at Pensacola International Airport in an attempt to leave the country. Federal agents found Tarabein with a $31,000 counterfeit business check dating March 2022.

Tarabein cashed a counterfeit check earlier in 2022, which was nearly identical to the one found at the airport. The Georgia business lost “tens of thousands of dollars” when the first fraudulent check was cashed.

Tarabein’s original conviction

Tarabein plead guilty to healthcare fraud and unlawful distribution of controlled substances in 2017. From 2004 to 2017, Tarabein was accused of running a pill mill, according to a federal indictment.

Tarabein would ensure his patients frequented his clinic to bill them for unnecessary tests and procedures. Tarabein’s business, Eastern Shore Neurology and Pain Center in Daphne, was raided by federal agents in 2017.