DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — New documents filed this week in the case against a Daphne murder suspect say the alleged shooter asked the victim to identify himself before pulling the trigger. According to a document filed Friday morning, the victim Jason Mallette and a female co-worker arrived at Taziki’s early in the morning on June 29th.

A deposition from an investigating officer says Travis Lofton “laid in wait behind Summer Moon Coffee Shop,” for Mallette to arrive. The officer says the female employee told police she and Mallette were approached by Lofton with a gun. The document says Lofton asked the victim for his name, and he responded and then was shot in the chest. It says Lofton then pointed the gun at her head, asked for her name, and she responded. Then Lofton ordered the other employee to get on the ground face down. She did and he ran off.

The filing adds a little more information as to what police say happened that resulted in the death of the Daphne restaurant manager. Police say the shooting stemmed from a dispute between Mallette and Lofton’s wife, another employee at the restaurant. The nature of that grievance has not been revealed publicly yet. As of Saturday morning, July 15th, Travis Lofton is still being held in the Baldwin County Jail under a $250,000 bond.