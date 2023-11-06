DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne city council voted unanimously in a meeting Monday night to give the Daphne mayor a pay raise in 2025.

For the very first time in 17 years, the City of Daphne’s council proposed an ordinance to raise the Mayor’s salary to $125,000.

The City of Daphne continues to grow each year. The city currently has a $50 million budget and 340 employees.

Mayor Robin LeJeune said he is thrilled that the council has noticed the continued growth as well as the responsibility.

“It’s great,” LeJeune said. “Unfortunately, I do not get that pay raise yet. I’ll have to run and win an election, and then myself or the next mayor will benefit from that. But it’s time. When you talk about inflation, the amount of things that have gone on and the growth in this city, it’s great that the council saw that this was needed.”

The city council also unanimously voted for a pay raise ordinance for council employees.

The new salaries will not go into effect until the next election.