DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a joyous day for the leader of the City of Daphne. Mayor Robin LeJeune has found out he is now cancer free!

According to a Facebook post made on the City of Daphne account, Mayor LeJeune has been getting treatment for “many months” and received the news on Feb. 1, 2023, that he was cancer free.

Mayor LeJeune also made a Facebook post where he said he has been battling colon cancer for 10 months.

“For all you men go get your colonoscopy,” said the mayor. “For anyone fighting cancer be strong, lean on God he is there even when it doesn’t feel like it. I am so blessed to be part of this great community.”

Mayor LeJeune with his family

Mayor LeJeune with hospital staff

Mayor LeJeune ringing the bell

He stood alongside his family for a photo while holding the bell that so many don’t get to ring after they are diagnosed.

From the WKRG News 5 team, congratulations Mayor LeJeune!