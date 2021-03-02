Daphne mayor encouraged by decreasing Covid numbers

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) Daphne mayor Robin LeJeune says his city maybe seeing the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

He credits the vaccine rollout with the decline in Covid cases in Baldwin County. “It gives everybody the chance to take a deep breath and say we can actually get past this. We can move forward and can get back to normal,” says LeJeune.

Monday night the city council approved a party permit for a St. Patrick’s Day at Manci Antique Club closing down a street so the restaurant can expand into the parking lot to allow for social distancing.

Friday night the Daphne Civic Center will host a micro wrestling event all still under Covid safety restrictions. “We haven’t seen any real big event that says hey, we’re back open and returning to normal. These are small things. We hope this is the start. We are definitely watching the numbers,” says LeJeune.

The mayor says while he is encouraged by the lower number of cases and hospitalizations the city is still following all the guidelines including the mask mandate, 50 percent capacity in restaurants and social distancing.

