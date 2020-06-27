DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mayor of Daphne is asking the public’s input on having the Fourth of July fireworks this year. Mayor Haygood went to Facebook to ask for the public’s input. The fireworks are scheduled to happen Saturday, July 4th, at Trione Park an 88-acre area.
The Poll on Mayor Haygood’s Facebook page will be active until Tuesday, June 30th.
LATEST STORIES
- MPD investigating two separate shootings Saturday morning
- School board member in Oklahoma spotted drinking a beer during board meeting
- All but four Alabama driver’s license offices to be reopened by Monday
- Daphne Mayor asking public for input on Fourth of July fireworks
- Inmate escapes Hamilton Community Based Facility