Daphne Mayor asking public for input on Fourth of July fireworks

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mayor of Daphne is asking the public’s input on having the Fourth of July fireworks this year. Mayor Haygood went to Facebook to ask for the public’s input. The fireworks are scheduled to happen Saturday, July 4th, at Trione Park an 88-acre area.

The Poll on Mayor Haygood’s Facebook page will be active until Tuesday, June 30th.

