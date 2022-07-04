DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular Daphne restaurant is closing for good in just a few days.

Market By the Bay will close its doors Saturday, July 9. Staff members said the restaurant is closing due to the lingering effects of COVID-19.

“We have shared and survived hurricanes, the 2010 oil spill, COVID-19, a multitude of personal joys and sorrows (yours as well as ours) but the aftermath of COVID-19 combined with escalating prices and workforce issues have made it impossible to keep our doors open.” Statement from Robin, Alexis, Victor, Hollie LeJeune and Market By the Bay staff

The restaurant was operated for over 18 years by Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune. The family-run restaurant closed its Fairhope location earlier this year. Staff members thanked their patrons and hopes they can still serve their community “as best they can.”