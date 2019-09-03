Daphne man shares story about Labor Day Jubilee caught on video

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Christopher Conger had an inkling about Monday’s Jubilee on Sunday night. And his hunch led him to more than he ever expected.

He took the above videos of the Labor Day Jubilee. Below is his account of what happened.

“Late Sunday night while swimming, I noticed the water was very calm and fish were moving towards the shore. I thought it would be a good idea to wake up early to check it out. High tide was around daybreak. I woke up at 4:00 and walked down to ragged point. On the way back, and nearly ready to give up I started to see shrimp along the jetties in front of our house on Captain O’Neal. By this time it was around 5:45 so I called the neighbors and we got out our cast nets. There were armies of baby catfish, shrimp, some crabs and the occasional stingray. The hardest part of catching the shrimp is that they were underneath the catfish. We used bamboo poles to push the catfish away so we could throw the cast net on the shrimp. They looked as if they were almost asleep. You could pick them up with your hands. We spent the rest of the day washing them off and eating them with neighbors.” Christopher Conger, Daphne

For more on what a Jubilee is, check out News 5’s Caroline Carithers’ piece here.