DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Daphne man was sentenced to 25 months in prison after he was accused of making counterfeit payroll checks to steal money from local businesses, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Tyler Coleman, 25, allegedly defrauded multiple businesses he had previously worked at between March 2021 and February 2022. Coleman made numerous unauthorized deposits into multiple bank accounts adding up to more than $47,000.

Coleman used real payroll checks from the businesses to create fake checks that he later deposited, which caused financial losses for the businesses, according to court documents.

Coleman will not only serve 25 months in prison but was also ordered to pay $47,779 in victim restitution and $200 in special assessments. Coleman was charged with wire fraud and aggravated assault.