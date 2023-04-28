DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A United State District judge sentenced a Daphne man to 17 and a half years in prison on child pornography charges, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Stephen Richey, 69, pled guilty in January 2023. He is ordered to pay $7,000 in restitution to the victim, $5,100 in special assessments and $40,000 in fines. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and have 25 years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

According to the release, previous court documents filed in April 2022 said the victim contacted law enforcement after finding inappropriate pictures of herself on Richey’s phone.

Through an investigation, it was found Richey had taken “numerous photographs of the victim.”

“Based on the content of the images and age of the child depicted, these images constituted child pornography,” reads the release. “Following this discovery, Richey was interviewed by law enforcement and admitted that he had taken the images of the child.”