Daphne man sentenced to 151 months for distributing child pornography

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ryan Milholland, 50, has been sentenced to 151 months on the charge of distributing child pornography. Milholland pleaded guilty in June of 2020.

According to court documents filed in connection with his guilty plea, an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency agent was conducting a routine undercover internet investigation when he discovered an IP address number that was sharing suspected child pornography. These files were available to share through a public file-sharing network called Shareaza. The agent was able to determine the physical address associated with the IP address, which belonged to Milholland

United States District Court Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock imposed a sentence of 151 months imprisonment. The judge ordered that Milholland serve a fifteen-year term of supervised release beginning upon his discharge from prison. Upon his release from prison, Milholland will be required to undergo sex offender treatment, to register as a sex offender, and to have no contact with minors. Judge Beaverstock ordered that Milholland pay $5,100 in special assessments.

