DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Daphne man killed in a crash around 4 p.m. Wednesday has been identified as 62-year-old Donald Mason.

Officers with the Daphne Police Department responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 90 at 3:50 p.m. that day. Mason was a passenger in one of the vehicles and was a resident of South Daphne.

Donald Mason, a South Daphne resident, died in an Oct. 18, 2023 traffic crash near Jubilee Square Shopping Center. (Photo courtesy of Josh Mason)

Both drivers of the vehicles were treated by paramedics at the scene; one was transported to the hospital.

Traffic was impacted for nearly two hours Wednesday afternoon after the incident.

Officers said this is an ongoing investigation, but police said there was no indication of alcohol or drug impairment for drivers involved.