Daphne man arrested for Terrorist Threat

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Daphne man has been arrested for Terrorist Threat, a class C felony.

Ralph Sydnor Abney, 49, caused a disturbance at Daphne Hooter’s restaurant on July 9 and was asked to leave. Abney later sent several threatening messages to employees of Hooter’s, including the phrase, “Blood is going to spill tonight.”

Abney also sent pictures with himself holding a firearm in some messages. The manager closed the location and sent employees home. Abney was later arrested near his home. The firearm in question was taken by the Daphne patrol officer with the help of a search warrant.

Abney was later sent to the Baldwin County Jail where he has been released on a $7500 bond.