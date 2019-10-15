Daphne man arrested for animal cruelty, dead dogs found on property

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies arrested Raymond Sanders for three counts of cruelty to animals.
Investigators found dead dogs and one malnourished dog on his property.
According to the jail log, the arrest happened Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies say they responded to his home on Highway 181 after calls from a concerned citizen.
Sanders’ bond was set at $3,000.
