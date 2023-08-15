BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG)– A group from Baldwin County is heading to Hawaii to help the communities devastated by wildfires.

The group is headed by Chaplain Tony Dickey of Daphne who says they hope to offer emotional and other support. Dickey has traveled all around the country to places where tragedies and disasters have occurred.

“Our mission is strictly spiritually, emotional support,” Dickey said. “We don’t want the people to end up in a PTSD mode where they have life-long problems. We want to stop it before it starts.”

Dickey said they have other plans to help aid those who have lost everything.

“We are going to do an assessment and get a list of building materials that they will need once the recovery starts because we don’t want to ship anything that is not needed,” Dickey said. “It is an island; it is a costly venture to send stuff there.”

There are also plans to provide a familiar childhood companion to help ease stress.

“We are partnering up with the Maui rescue missions there on the island,” Dickey said. “We will actually be taking a shipment of comfort cubs with us, and the comfort cubs are actually a therapeutic weighted teddy bear, and the weigh factor stimulates the brain to help relieve stress.”

The group leaves Wednesday morning and will be in Maui for three weeks.