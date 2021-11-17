Daphne leaders ask residents for input on city’s future

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Wednesday night at 6 p.m. it’s all about starting a conversation to decide what’s next for the City of Daphne.

“It’s a very exciting time. We have all of this growth and all of these things going on now, but it’s now to talk about 20 years in the future,” said Mayor Robin LeJeune.

It’s called Envision Daphne 2042, a comprehensive planning meeting at city hall to discuss ideas and what the city should look like in 20 years.

“We need the residents to come out and let us know what are there priorities? What do they think the future of Daphne is,” he added.

Within the last month the city unveiled a new inclusive playground, announced plans for an amphitheater and pier extension at Bayfront Park and they discussed plans for a new 10,000 square foot animal shelter. Mayor LeJeune says there’s still plenty of room to grow.

“We need to see where we’re going to be in the next 20 years and where we need to guide the city over those next 20 years,” he continued.

Even though city leaders will be part of the kickoff meeting, an outside group has been hired to facilitate the process. Orion Planning and Design Group will meet with preselected focus groups this week to discuss their ideas.

“We have a focus group for education and sports recreation and parks,” LeJeune explained.

Then, over the next few months, more meetings will be held to discuss the ideas collected and to decide what other input is needed.