DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Corderio Laney, 30, was in court Wednesday for a bond hearing. He is charged with domestic violence strangulation and kidnapping during an argument that began at a hotel in Malbis over a bus ticket to Albany, Georgia.

Investigators told a judge he body slammed, choked, kidnapped and threatened to kill his partner.

The victim eventually escaped by jumping over a guard rail of a bridge on Highway 90 near County Road 66.

In court, WKRG learned more about what Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby described as Laney’s extensive and violent criminal history.

In 2016, Laney plead guilty to his part in a home invasion shooting of Christopher Wright, 23, who at the time was the mayor of the city of Dawson, near Albany, Georgia.

Laney had recently been released on probation on that conviction. Georgia authorities are now in the process of revoking his probation and sending him back to prison.

According to court testimony, Laney had been living and working in Loxley for a month. His alleged victim remains in a local hospital facing surgery for a broken ankle he suffered during his escape.

As far as Laney’s charges in Baldwin County, Judge William Scully set his bond at a total of 40 thousand dollars.