UPDATE: Daphne HS lockdown lifted after burglary at nearby home

UPDATE (11:10 a.m.) — Daphne High School lockdown lifted.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police are working a “burglary in progress” call at a home near Daphne High School in the Canterbury subdivision.

Daphne High School is currently on lockdown as a precaution. Baldwin County Public School sent out the following to parents, “The Baldwin County Public School System is committed to the safety of our students and further, being transparent with our parents. We were notified of a police situation happening within the proximity of the school. Out of an abundance of caution, we have put the school on lockdown until further notice. Please know we take all safety matters seriously. As soon as the threat has diminished, we will lift the restriction and go forward with our normal school day.”

Daphne Police says they do not believe the public is in danger at this time. Units are patrolling the area.

This is a developing story.

