Daphne HS grad to surprise over 100 nursing home residents with donations this Christmas

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Daphne High School graduate is giving back to his hometown this week just in time for Christmas.

“I feel it’s better to give on Christmas than to receive. I’d rather be out doing something for somebody else that’s positive,” said Demarcus Rudolph.

Rudolph graduated DHS in 2017. Now, he attends the University of Alabama, but any chance he can visit home he’s in Baldwin County giving back.

“I’m going to school to be a teacher and to teach you have to teach them more than just what’s in the classroom, you have to teach them life skills,” he continued.

That’s why he chooses to help others and this week is no different. On Christmas Day he’ll surprise residents at two Daphne nursing homes with snacks and donations, handing out over 100 items purchased out of pocket. Last year he handed out fruit cups and snacks to nursing home residents and this year he hopes to impact more people with his positive outreach.

“I’m never satisfied with impacting just a few,” said Rudolph.

This week he’s asking others who want to donate snacks, personal hygiene products, or gifts to contact him online through his Mary’s Dream foundation, named after his grandmother who passed away several years ago.

“She was a positive woman, so why not pass it forward to somebody else. Part of this is Mary’s Angels, so be an Angel to somebody else whether you give them a fruit cup or you just go buy them something to drink or just sit and talk, do it,” he added.

Rudolph says that’s what his grandmother, Mary, taught him and now he’s hoping her message will inspire others to give back this holiday season.