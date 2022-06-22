BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Demarcus Rudolph spends his summers giving back to communities in Baldwin County.

“I believe I was put down here with my family just to make a difference in somebody’s life,” said Rudolph.

Even triple-digit temperatures this week aren’t enough to slow him down. He’s always looking for ways to give back.

“I’m trying to raise $2000. That’s the first set goal, but I would like to get to $5000,” said Rudolph.

Wednesday he’s celebrating his 24th birthday washing cars for donations, but none of the proceeds are for himself.

Instead, he’s using the money to buy school supplies for select students at J. Larry Newton Elementary School in Fairhope. Depending on how much money he raises, he’ll be able to help a class or possibly an entire grade level before school starts back in August. He wants to surprise teachers in a few weeks.

“It won’t be everything they need, but it will be something to jumpstart so the parents won’t have to spend so much money,” said Rudolph.

Rudolph just graduated in May from the University of Alabama with a degree in education, hoping one day he’ll be able to take his love for helping others directly to the classroom.

Rudolph explained his reasons for giving back to Baldwin County schools.

“I’ve learned through teaching and internships that to be a teacher it starts before the classroom. I’m teaching them that I have your back,” said Rudolph. “I don’t know you, I would like to, but I have your back.”

He hopes his enthusiasm and willingness to help others encourage more people to give back. His foundation, Mary’s Dream, is a mission he’s pursuing in remembrance of his late grandmother. To reach Demarcus Rudolph call 251-209-1443.