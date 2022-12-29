DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Daphne High School graduate, who now teaches students in north Alabama, is giving back this holiday season.

Demarcus Rudolph created the ‘Mary’s Dream’ foundation several years ago, named after his grandmother who always found a way to help others in the community. This week Rudolph is collecting board games for students in Tuscaloosa and in Daphne, hoping the games encourage families to spend more time together.

So far he’s collected over 260 board games, but his goal is to deliver 400 games to schools by mid-January.

“When you’re at home that’s where it starts. We come to school and we get to teach and we get to love on them, but they need the love at home also. It’s kind of like a way to help them spend time with family,” said Rudolph.

Rudolph tells us he does what he can to help others throughout the year, especially during the holidays. He’s hosted food drives for area nursing homes in the past, raised funds for schools through car washes and continues to find ways to give back.

“Not that many people have everything. There are people that you see every day struggling. I’m able to live in a house and have food every day. I get to give back. I get to give a smile, get a little glimpse of them being happy,” he explained.

To learn more about this mission click here.