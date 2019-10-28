Daphne hotel robbery suspect murdered in Ohio

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) Almost 48 hours after the Microtel Inn in Daphne was robbed last week, the body of one of the suspects, 18-year-old Baylee Wall was found near a high school baseball field in Cincinnati. She had been beaten and shot. Police believe she had been dumped there and was killed somewhere else.

Cincinnati Police released photos of tattoos and jewelry in an attempt to identify Wall which was officially determined Monday.

Our first introduction to the Mississippi teenager was in security camera footage taken Monday night just before 11 o’clock as she entered the lobby of the Microtel Inn in Daphne. Police believe she was making sure the lobby was empty and the clerk was alone.

Moments later, Wall’s boyfriend, 25-year-old Gary Eubanks, Jr. would come in, lay a handgun on the counter and empty the cash drawer.

Police say the couple had arrived in Wall’s black Volkswagen Passat. The car has not been recovered.

Sources tell News Five Eubanks is the prime suspect in the murder and an intensive search is underway by the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit.

He has a criminal history dating back to 2014 in Mobile with his most recent arrest last June on drug charges and attempting to run from police.

Baylee Wall is being remembered by friends and family as a sweet, loving person. She was a daughter, a mother and a survivor of a horrific car crash back in 2015.