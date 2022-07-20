DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Daphne homeowner says it’s been one problem after another dealing with a contractor, and now she and her husband are left paying for the damages.

“It was endless water for about two hours. The water just kept coming,” said Jessica Vipperman.

Her yard is dug up and her carpet is ripped away inside the home. She’s blaming an AT&T contractor for the mess after she says crews hit a sewer line causing brown, dirty water to fill her house.

AT&T said they are investigating the claims. AT&T has not yet confirmed the identity of the contractor.

“It’s sewage. It’s toilet paper, it’s poop. It had all been sitting in the line. It couldn’t go anywhere and it’s months and months and months of it so the smell is horrible,” she explained.

Vipperman says the contractor hit the line by mistake in March, but her family didn’t notice the problem until a few weeks ago when the dishwasher, washing machine and showers were all running at the same time.

“There’s water everywhere in the house. It’s coming out of the toilets, the sinks, the kitchen. Our carpet is saturated. We could not save the carpet because by the time the water was coming it was coming in all directions we were just trying to save the wood,” Zipperman said.

She says that’s when she turned to AT&T for help.

“AT&T said it was not their problem. They said they hold no liability for it. They hired a third party contractor,” she continued.

The contractor eventually came back to repair the break in the line after she says she got Daphne Utilities involved, but Zipperman says the problems continued because the break was never sealed properly, creating a giant hole beneath their sidewalk.

“It’s a huge cave. I could fit my body inside the cave where it had all washed out,” described Zipperman.

She says her husband used an excavator to dig up parts of the sidewalk and ultimately repair the line himself after the contractor refused to come back and make things right. Now, the homeowners are left replacing the carpet and repairing the lawn.