Daphne hold fireworks show with added safety measures

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the only cities in the area to not cancel their fireworks show is on tonight with a safety plan in place.

Daphne says they wanted to do everything they could to make sure people felt safe coming to watch the show. When people arrived to Al Trione park they were put into one of eleven different viewing areas. Those areas are adjacent to parking that is separated using every other spot. The viewing areas even have “freedom rings” of different sizes to maintain social distancing.

In years past, Daphne has had entertainment, food venues and more for the Fourth of July Celebration, but that was not in the cards this year the Mayor told us. Charlie McDavid with the city’s recreation department told us, safety was at the forefront when they were laying out a plan.

He said “There was a lot of time and effort put into the thought process of how to keep everyone socially distant and to give everyone a chance to come out and enjoy the fireworks. We really are doing everything we can to try and make it safe for everyone and if people want to stay in their cars they can stay in their cars, but we have taken an abundance of precaution.

viewing zone sign in place before show goers arrived.

We spoke with multiple families as well who told us these measures made them feel safe. Mark Kuch, a Daphne resident told us “we were stuck at the house for a long time, you know cabin fever. I like what they’re doing here keeping everyone separate and creating an opportunity to get out with the family and have a good time.”

LATEST STORIES: