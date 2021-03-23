Daphne hit-and-run car found, search for driver continues

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police have the car but they still are searching for the hit and run driver that lit a woman walking along Timbercreek Boulevard and then drove away.

“After the pedestrian was struck,” says Daphne detective DeJuan Jackson, “the vehicle drove and made a U-turn near Pine Court, came around the other side and kind of paused for a moment and then drove away.”

A few hours after that hit and run was reported, a Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputy found the car abandoned off County Road 49 near the Magnolia Landfill and called Daphne Police.

“At this point we have every reason to believe that was the car,” says Jackson. The 2020 Nissan Kicks with a Tennessee license plate was towed to a secure location and will be searched for “anything that could help us identify the driver.”

Police say the registered owner of the car is not the driver, someone police would really like to talk to. “Call the police department. Let us know where you are and that you’re safe and we just want to hear your side of the story of what happened,” says Jackson.

The unidentified victim of the hit and run was airlifted to an area hospital. There is no word on her condition.