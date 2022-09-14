DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s homecoming week for Daphne High School and for the second year, helping the community is the student’s main focus.

This year, each grade will nominate a student to represent them in a bid to raise the most personal hygiene products. The grade who contributes the most will be crowned king.

English teacher Nikki Minoso is heading this year’s homecoming, which also serves as a Community Outreach Project.

“In the past from what I have known in the nine years I have been here, we have always had a homecoming court with maids and a queen but we didn’t have any involvement with our gentlemen so we decided to add that element but also do something so the entire school could contribute,” said Minoso.

The homecoming king will be crowned Friday morning followed by a send-off of all the goods collected from the school.

“We will process everything, our goal is to make care bags so we have zip lock bags where the body wash, toothpaste, toothbrush and deodorant will go into those bags,” said Minoso. “Any baby wash, shampoo or conditioner we will separate and then send those to the organizations.”

The toiletries will be packed and shipped out to non-profit organizations including Fostering Together Gulf Coast, Baldwin Care Closet, Flourish Alabama and the Ruff Wilson Youth Organization.

This will be the second year Daphne High School has done this project when determining who the homecoming king will be.

Toiletries by grade: