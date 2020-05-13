Daphne High School seniors can pick up cap & gowns, yearbook

Baldwin County

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne High School seniors can now pick up their cap and gowns, as well as their yearbook Wednesday as long as any remaining fees on their account have been cleared.

Below is the announcement Daphne High School made on Facebook:

