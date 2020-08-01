Daphne High School releases statement on student killed in crash

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne High School Principal John Comer released a statement on the death of a student in a car crash Thursday night.

16-year-old Dalton DeFilippi was killed in a car crash Thursday night on Baldwin 54 near Newport Lane.

“It is with a heavy heart that I address you all this evening. Last night, Dalton DeFilippi, Class of 2022, was tragically lost in an unfortunate accident. Dalton was set to begin his junior year at Daphne High School this fall. He was a spirited young man, a dedicated athlete, and, above all, he was a cherished part of our family. As we all grieve this loss, it is our prayer that you find comfort in our community and solace in knowing you all shared in Dalton’s life. We extend our deepest condolences to the DeFilippi family and Dalton’s friends. As we return to school within the next few weeks, we understand this loss may intensify and a noticeable piece of the DHS Family will be missing. We are committed to supporting you all during this season and honoring Dalton’s life and time as a Trojan. He truly made each day at DHS brighter – we hope you all will carry on Dalton’s zeal for life and love for his fellow classmates.



“There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains.” – Unknown

John Comer, principal