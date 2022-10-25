DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a scary topic that can be devastating to families. Tonight, October 25th, 2022, Daphne High School hosts a drug education program that’s open to families in Mobile in Baldwin County aimed at keeping people safe. Appropriately enough for this time of year, they’re calling it the “Horror of Drug Use”–perhaps the most important message is that it’s never too early to talk about drugs–both legal and illegal with kids.

Gates open at Trojan Hall at 5:30 this evening with the program starting at 6. It’s a collaborative effort between the school system, Drug Education Council, Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies.

This year they opened it up beyond the Daphne feeder pattern to anyone that has an interest in the issue. They’ll talk about illegal drugs and things that are legal that can lead to abuse like teenage vaping.

“Vaping is prevalent among our youth and alcohol exposure and different things kids can get their hands in their own home can be a danger we don’t think about,” said School Counselor Rebecca Johnson. Johnson says drug education can start even in preschool by talking to kids about healthy choices versus unhealthy choices. The program is to help parents learn what’s out there and what they can do about it.