Daphne High Field House vandalized

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — School officials discovered the Daphne High School Field House vandalized with graffiti when they arrived on campus Friday morning.
Officials said a police report has been filed.
The Baldwin County Public School System Superintendent released in response to the incident:
“We are aware of an incident being investigated by Daphne Police regarding one of our buildings being spray painted. We are of course helping with the investigation in any way we can but are trying to minimize any kind of distraction for our students and their school day. “BCPSS Superintendent
