Daphne High 2020 grad dies in single-car crash

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Terrance Muse, who graduated from Daphne High School in 2020, died in a single car crash, according to a Facebook post from Daphne High School.

“Terrance could enter a room, flash a smile, and melt hearts,” the post reads. “Terrance will forever be a part of this Daphne family, and we are forever marked by having known him. His absence is deeply felt, we mourn his passing, and we extend our sincere condolences to the Muse family and his close friends.”

Police say the crash happened Sunday around 2 p.m. and Muse was the only person in the car. Investigators say he was traveling “at a high rate of speed and hit a tree.”

It is still under investigation.

LATEST STORIES: